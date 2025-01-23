PDP NWC Members Visit Gov Fubara, Affirm His Leadership In Rivers

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Some members of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have expressed support for the recent court ruling that nullified the party’s congresses in Rivers State.

The NWC members made their position known during a visit to Governor Siminalayi Fubara at the Government House in Port Harcourt on Wednesday night, where they also held a closed-door meeting with the Governor.

The delegation included the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba.

Speaking after the meeting, the National Treasurer, Ahmed Mohammed, reaffirmed Governor Fubara’s status as the party leader in Rivers State.

He described their visit as part of an effort to realign the party and strategize for a comeback in the 2027 elections.

Mohammed stated their commitment to fostering unity, stability, and effective repositioning in the State.

He also expressed the NWC’s support for Ude Okoye, who was recently reinstated as the party’s National Secretary by the Court of Appeal.

Mohammed urged party stakeholders and governors to rally behind Okoye for the party’s progress.

The visit comes just days after PDP Youth leaders from across the country met with Governor Fubara in a bid to resolve internal party crises, with a focus on affirming his leadership in the state.

The court ruling that nullified the Ward, Local, and State congresses, which were won by allies of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has created ripples within the party.

The congresses, held last year, were marred by conflicting court orders, with a State High Court restraining the exercise while a Federal High Court allowed it.

Following the nullification, an interim committee emerged, saying it will oversee the leadership of the party in Rivers State.