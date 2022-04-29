PDP Screens Presidential Aspirants

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday began the screening of its 17 aspirants for the 2023 presidential election.

African Examiner reports that the screening, under the Chairmanship of former President of the Senate, David Mark, is being held at the Legacy House, PDP presidential campaign office, Abuja.

The 17 aspirants include former Vice-President, Atiku Abubakar; and former Speaker, House of Representatives and Chairman of PDP Governors’ Forum, Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State.

Former Presidents of the Senate, Bukola Saraki and Anyim Pius Anyim; and governors of Bauchi, Bala Mohammed; Rivers, Nyesom Wike; Akwa Ibom, Udom Emmanuel; and former Anambra Governor, Peter Obi, are also in the pack.

They also include former Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose; a US-based medical doctor, Nwachukwu Anakwenze; media mogul, Dele Momodu; and an investment banker and Economist, Mohammed Hayatu-Deen.

A Pharmacist, Mr Sam Ohuabunwa, former Speakers of Abia House of Assembly, Cosmos Ndukwe and Chikwendu Kalu; an Estate Developer, Mr Charles Ugwu; as well as the only female aspirant in the race, Tareila Diana; were also among those being screened.

Aspirants that had concluded their screening as of the time of this report include Wike, Anyim, Atiku, Saraki, Udom, Anakwenze, Fayose and Kalu.

NAN