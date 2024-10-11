PDP Faction Suspends Spokesman, Legal Adviser Over Alleged Misconduct

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) National Working Committee (NWC) has suspended Debo Ologunagba, the party’s national publicity secretary, and Kamaldeen Ajibade, the national legal adviser following misconduct allegations against them.

A statement signed by the PDP National Director of Publicity, Chinwe Nnorom also noted that the PDP national working committee has directed that the suspended officers, face a disciplinary committee for investigations headed by the PDP’s Deputy National Chairman (South), Taofeek Arapaja.

Following the suspension, the respective deputies to the two officers are also directed to assume office in acting capacity immediately

The statement added that the duo were suspended over allegations of disloyalty and insubordination levelled against them.

The statement read in part, “The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) arising from its 593rd Meeting today, Thurday, October 10, 2024, has directed the National Publicity Secretary (NPS), Hon Debo Ologunagba and National Legal Adviser (NLA), Kamaldeen Adeyemi Ajibade, SAN, to step aside.

“As a result, the NWC constituted a committee to be chaired by the Deputy National Chairman (South) H.E. Amb. Taofeek Arapaja, to investigate the issues raised against the officers in compliance with the provisions of the Constitution of the Party.

“Following the NWC’s Decision, it directed their respective deputies (DNPS and DNLA) to assume office in acting capacity with effect from Friday, October 11, 2014, pending the conclusion of investigation by the Committee. The officers are:

“Ibrahim Abdullahi Manga, Acting National Publicity Secretary and . Okechukwu Osuoha, Acting National Legal Adviser

“The NWC enjoins all leaders, critical stakeholders, teeming members and supporters of our great Party to remain focused and committed as it pilots the day-to-day affairs of the PDP for its greater good.”

The PDP has been battling an internal crisis that has split its members regarding the tenure of the acting national chairman, Umar Damagum, and issues of disciplining erring members.