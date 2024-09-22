PDP Sweeps All 17 LGA Election In Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP has won all the 17 local governments chairmanship positions in the council election held on Saturday.

Chairman of Enugu State Independent Electoral Commission, ENSIEC, Prof. Christian Ngwu, who announced the results Sunday said the Commission did a thorough job of conducting free, and fair elections.

Declaring the election as the fairest, Ngwu said they carefully collated and analyzed the results to ensure that there were no mistakes.

As if the opposition knew that the election did not favour them, none of the opposition candidates that contested the chairmanship position came to ENSIEC where the election was declared.

Expressing joy at their victory, chairman elect for Oji River local government, Greg. Amyaegbudike said that he would make youth empowerment his watchword.

Anyaegbudike said that he would make sure that those who are employable would be provided with jobs, and organise skills acquisition programme that would benefit all. “I’ll make sure that the youth of Oji River are gainfully employed. Those who are employable, will definitely get employed,”