PDP Withdraws From Ondo LG Polls

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State on Thursday said it would not participate in the local government council elections slated for January 18.

This was announced in a statement by the PDP Director of Media and Publicity in the state, Leye Igbabo.

He said the party took the decision after “wide” consultations with stakeholders, claiming that the Ondo State Independent Electoral Commission (ODIEC) cannot be trusted to conduct a free and fair election.

“This decision is a product of several layers of consultations of party leaders, stakeholders and the national secretariat of our great party,” the statement reads.

“Our party fielded 15 chairmanship candidates in 15 local government areas and 131 councilors candidates.

“But, from all indications, ODIEC’s credibility, transparency, and impartiality have failed the integrity test.

“Recent observations and reports point to a troubling pattern of double standards by ODIEC, raising serious doubts about their ability to conduct a free, fair, and credible election.

“The party cannot, in good conscience, confer legitimacy on a compromised process by participating in the election. This withdrawal is in line with our stance on integrity.

“We have, therefore, resolved to withdraw our participation in this exercise to uphold the integrity of our party and our unwavering belief in credible electoral practices.”

To Igbabo, the PDP is committed to sanitising the electoral process in the state.

Earlier, the Ondo State Independent Electoral Commission screened 13 political parties, including the PDP, to participate in the council polls.

But the PDP’s withdrawal leaves 12 parties in the race.