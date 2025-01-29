Peter Obi Clarifies Stand On Coalition

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 elections, has clarified his stand on coalition ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

Obi in a statement on his X account stated that he is not against the idea of a coalition as his earlier position was misunderstood.

The African Examiner recalls that the former Anambra governor had stated that he would never be part of any alliance except the one that is targeted at prioritising the welfare of citizens.

“I have observed that my honest interview yesterday was misquoted by many media outlets, creating a false narrative that misrepresents my position,” he writes.

“Let me set the record straight: I am not against the coalition. In truth, I am for it not for power grab but to position Nigeria for greatness.

“I have not, and will never, advocate for any coalition or alliance that does not prioritize the welfare and progress of the ordinary Nigerian.

“Any discussion about governance must centre on what it means for the everyday Nigerian, how it will address critical issues such as access to quality healthcare, and education, and pulling people out of poverty.

“Too often in our nation’s history, individuals and groups have come together solely for the purpose of taking power for power’s sake.

“Such endeavours, devoid of genuine purpose and vision, have only deepened our challenges, leaving the ordinary Nigerian to bear the brunt of bad governance. This is what I stand firmly against.

“Leadership must be about service, not self-interest. It must be about building a nation where opportunities abound for all, where justice and equity are non-negotiable, and where governance works for the people, not against them.

“As I have always maintained, the New Nigeria is possible. But it requires us to change the way we think about power.

“It is not about grabbing it; it is about using it responsibly to transform lives and secure a brighter future for generations to come.”