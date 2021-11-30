Ebonyi Police Command Confirms Kidnap Of Two Officers By Armed Men

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Police Authorities in Ebonyi State has confirmed the attack on its personnel by unknown armed men at Igbuduoke village in Effium/Ezza Clan in Ohaukwu Council Area of the state, during which two officers were kidnapped by the hoodlums.

The State police public Relations officer PPRO, DSP Loveth Odah disclosed this in a statement, she made available to newsmen in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital, adding that the officers were attacked while returning from investigation activities in connection with three missing engineers.

She noted that two officers were abducted by the hoodlums while three police officers and the member representing Ohaukwu North in the State House of Assembly, Chinedu Awo, luckily escaped the area with different degree of injuries.

According to the statement, “On 28/11/2021 at about 1340hrs Police Operatives were returning from investigation activities in connection with the three missing engineers who were abducted in the same area on the 3rd of November, 2021 while on Ring Road site project.

“The operatives were in the company of Hon. Chinedu Awo a member representing Ohaukwu North Constituency in the State House of Assembly who accompanied the operatives to enable him to dialogue with the warriors at Igbuduoke village in Effium/Ezza clan ‘the warring community’ in Ohaukwu Local Government Area of the State

“They were ambushed by armed Ezza warriors numbering over 60 who attacked them from all flanks but the operatives gallantry fought back, resulting in heavy casualties on the side of the attackers.

“However, DSP Bruno Chukwu and two others sustained bullet wound injuries and are currently responding to treatment, while two police officers by name, Sergeant Donatus Osugwu and Sergeant Thaddeus Ugoeze are suspected to have been abducted by the hoodlums as they were discovered missing in action.

“Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police Ebonyi State Command CP. Aliyu Garba led a convoy of about seven teams on reinforcement where they cordoned the forest and still searching for the officers