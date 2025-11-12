Peter Obi Slams NFF Over Super Eagles’ Unpaid Allowances

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Peter Obi, former presidential candidate of the Labour Party, has described the protest of the Super Eagles over their unpaid allowances as “what is found in a now disgraced country”.

The African Examiner writes that on Tuesday, the Super Eagles players and officials boycotted their scheduled evening training session because of their outstanding payment owed by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

The players are yet to get their allowances for qualifying for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and the 2026 World Cup playoff.

Reacting to the situation, Obi, in a tweet on X, stated that it is “unfortunate” that the players are not being paid while “we always seem to find money to waste on needless lavish spending and political patronage”.

“That is what is found in a ‘now disgraced country’,” the tweet reads.

“When those who serve their country are not treated with dignity, it sends the wrong message to our youth that hard work and service are not rewarded. Those who represent Nigeria deserve to be paid promptly and treated with respect. We must do better.”

It is worth recalling that US President Donald Trump had described Nigeria as a “now disgraced country” a few weeks ago and threatened military action concerning the alleged Christian genocide in the country.

The Super Eagles will slug it out with Gabon in one of the semi-finals for the 2026 African World Cup playoffs on Thursday.

The winner of the match will then play against either Congo DR or Cameroon in the final for the ticket to represent Africa at the intercontinental playoff.

The players have resolved not to come back to training except the outstanding issue is addressed.