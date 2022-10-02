Peter Obi Successfully Disrupted Nigerian Politics With National Rallies – Reno Omokri

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Reno Omokri, a critic of Labour Party candidate, Peter Obi and staunch supporter of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar, says that anyone who intends to belittle the supporters of Peter Obi, known as Obidients, is not politically astute.

Omokri stated this as he saluted the Obidients concerning their rallies in several parts of the country and London, United Kingdom on Saturday.

African Examiner writes that thousands of Nigerians on Independence Day organised rallies for the Labour Party candidate in several parts of the nation.

Reacting, the former presidential aide stated in a post on his verified social media handles that Peter Obi has successfully disrupted politics in the country.

Omokri said: “The simultaneous Obidient rallies at Festac, Amuwo, Lekki, Kaduna, and other towns and cities across Nigeria, were AMAZING.

“They are a great achievement and anyone who tries to belittle them is not politically astute. It is not just the sheer number of attendees.

Imagine the logistics behind organising people at different ends of the nation. Commendable. Very commendable.

“While Obi will not win in 2023, he has successfully disrupted politics in Nigeria. Take Kaduna state. On August 15, 2022, Nasir El-Rufai boasted that Obi won’t get “two hundred persons on the street.

“Today, we saw close to 2000. Yes, a lot of them are persons of Southeastern origins. But for one man’s ambition to mobilise them in such mesmerising numbers is something to be admired. Politics without bitterness should be encouraged.”