Peter Obi Unveils Datti Baba-Ahmed As Running Mate

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has unveiled his running mate, Senator Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed.

Baba-Ahmed, the founder of Baze University, Abuja, was announced as the LP vice-presidential candidate in Abuja on Friday.

The 46-year-old was a former lawmaker who represented Kaduna North Senatorial district.

Baba-Ahmed’s announcement was coming barely 24 hours after the Director-General, Peter Obi Campaign Organisation, Doyin Okupe, announced his withdrawal as the vice-presidential candidate of the party.

Okupe who announced his withdrawal via his verified Twitter handle @doyinokupe noted that his party would announce the new running mate to the presidential candidate.

“This afternoon I submitted my withdrawal letter from the position of the Vice Presidential candidate of the Labour Party to INEC. A replacement will be announced by d national chairman of d party shortly. I feel greatly blessed to have been part of the foundation of success 4 the LP,” Okupe tweeted.

African Examiner reports that like the ruling All Progressives Congress, the Labour party had named Okupe as the interim vice presidential candidate of the LP in order to beat the deadline by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

Speaking at the event on Friday, Obi, who apologised for the postponement of the event from Thursday to Friday, said the unveiling signals the party and his resolve in the journey to “take back Nigeria”.

“Being here today after weeks and months that we have gone round, consulted and searched around and looked for somebody who fits the bill of what we are trying to do. Today, I am proud to say I have been able to meet and secure somebody who is eminently qualified and fits the bill to be the Vice President of Nigeria.

“I know people will say you are not there yet; but I can tell you, I know where we are going to,” Obi said.

Continuing, he said, “This is our right to secure, unite and make Nigeria productive. And you can do that without having people who have similar visions, ideas and are prepared for the task. So, I have the honour today to present to you, God willing, Nigeria’s next Vice President in the person of Senator Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed.