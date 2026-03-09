Peter Obi Vows To Challenge 2026 Electoral Act In Court

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi has officially registered as a member of the African Democratic Congress (ADC). Obi completed his registration on Saturday in his hometown of Agulu, Aniocha Local Government Area, Anambra State.

He announced plans to challenge the newly passed 2026 Electoral Act in court, alleging that the law contains provisions designed to facilitate electoral manipulation and favour the ruling party in the 2027 general elections.

Obi criticised the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for allegedly overstepping its constitutional role, saying the body should focus on conducting credible elections rather than dictating how political parties select their candidates. “You don’t tell a team how to prepare its players before a match.

As a referee, INEC’s role is to officiate, not determine which players a team should field,” he said.

He urged party members and supporters to intensify grassroots mobilisation ahead of the 2027 polls. “We have about 2.8 million registered voters in Anambra. I urge everyone to mobilise people to register and be ready to vote,” Obi said.

Obi also emphasised the importance of political unity among opposition groups, stating that the South-East is collaborating with other regions to build a strong opposition. “The goal is to unite the opposition and create a new Nigeria. The South-East is part of Nigeria, and no region is more Nigerian than the South-East,” he added.



He further criticised Nigeria’s socio-economic conditions, describing the country as one of the poorest globally despite its vast resources. “We cannot continue in an era where Nigeria has become one of the worst five countries in the world and the poverty capital of the world,” he said.

At the registration event, the ADC’s National Organising Secretary, Chinedu Idigo, explained that the party would conduct membership registration both online and physically. Prospective members were urged to complete online registration before collecting membership cards at designated centres. The party plans to use a direct primary system to select its candidates for future elections.

Also present, ADC’s Anambra governorship candidate for the November 8, 2025 election, John Nwosu, described Obi’s registration as a milestone for the party. He called on members to avoid internal divisions and noted that past challenges such as vote buying, voter apathy, and inadequate polling agents would be addressed ahead of future elections.