Wike Belongs to PDP, Says APC National Chairman

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Nentawe Yilwatda, has said that the political disagreement between Nyesom Wike and Siminalayi Fubara is not an issue for his party.

Yilwatda commented on Tuesday during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme.

He explained that the dispute does not concern the APC because Wike is a member of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), while Fubara belongs to the APC.

“When it comes to the issue between Wike and Fubara, it’s not within my purview as the national chairman of APC. Wike is in PDP, Fubara is in APC,” he said.

Yilwatda said the impeachment controversy in Rivers State is mainly about APC members in the House of Assembly.

“The issue of impeachment is not about Wike now; it concerns APC House of Assembly members. That is something I can discuss. It’s an internal matter, and we have mechanisms within APC to resolve such issues,” he added.

The APC chairman also urged that internal disagreements be handled quietly and with maturity.

“We don’t put these discussions in the public. Issues can be resolved through in-house activities that require maturity to address,” he said.

When asked if Wike is a problem for the ruling party, Yilwatda replied, “Never, never.”

The tension between Wike and Fubara began in December 2025 after Wike, who is the Federal Capital Territory Minister, opposed Fubara’s re-election bid. Wike accused the governor of not keeping to an agreement they signed after the emergency rule in Rivers State was lifted.

Some Rivers State lawmakers aligned with Wike also accused Fubara of spending state funds without approval, leading to impeachment proceedings against Fubara and Deputy Governor Ngozi Odu over alleged misconduct.

On January 23, a Rivers High Court adjourned the impeachment case indefinitely, ordering that the Court of Appeal first address pending appeals by the Speaker and other lawmakers. This ruling effectively paused the impeachment process.