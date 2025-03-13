Pinnick Loses Re-election Into FIFA Council

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick, has missed out on a return to the FIFA Council Seat.

Pinnick lost re-election at the extraordinary general assembly held in Cairo on Wednesday, with FIFA president Gianni Infantino in attendance.

Africa has seven seats at the FIFA Council, with CAF President Patrice Motsepe who was reelected on Wednesday, guaranteed a seat while a seat is reserved for a woman.

The Nigerian football administrator narrowly lost out in the election, scoring 28 votes, one short of 29 scored by Ahmed Yahya of Mauritania and Djibouti’s Souleymane Waberi.

The elected FIFA Council Seat Members are:

1- Fouzi Lekja : 49 votes

2- Hani Abou Ridha : 35 votes

3- Djibrilla Hima : 35 votes

4- Ahmed Yahya : 29 votes

5-Souleymane Waberi : 29 votes.

Women slot:

Kanozat Ibrahim: 30 Votes

Those who lost out in the election are:

Amaju Pinnick: 28 votes

Andrew Kamanga: 19 votes

Yacine Diallo: 18 votes

Augustin Senghor: 13 votes

Mathurin de Chacus Pulled out

Pinnick was first elected to the FIFA Council Seat in March 2021 during the 43rd CAF Ordinary General Assembly which was held in Rabat, the Moroccan capital.

He is the third Nigerian to be elected to the FIFA council. Late Etubom Orok Oyo and Amos Adamu were the other persons from the West African nation to have occupied that post.

Motsepe secured a second term, meaning he would serve a second four-year term as CAF boss.

Motsepe was elected by acclamation in Morocco four years ago, succeeding Malagasy Ahmad Ahmad, who had been suspended by FIFA over financial misconduct.