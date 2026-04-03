Plateau Killings: Presidency Defends Tinubu’s Airport Meeting

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Presidency has explained why Bola Ahmed Tinubu met victims of the Plateau killings at the airport instead of visiting affected communities in Jos.

In a statement by his Special Adviser, Bayo Onanuga, the Presidency said the decision was due to flight and logistical constraints at the Yakubu Gowon Airport.

According to the statement, the airport runway does not support night flights, making it difficult for the President to travel into Jos town and return before dark.

As a result, victims and community representatives were brought to a hall near the airport to meet with the President.

The visit followed a recent attack in Rukuba, Jos North, where at least 28 people were killed by gunmen.

The Presidency also explained that the President’s trip was delayed because he had an earlier meeting with Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno at the Presidential Villa in Abuja. The meeting, focused on security cooperation, lasted longer than expected.

Despite the arrangement at the airport, the Presidency said the visit was successful, noting that the President met victims, spoke with community leaders, and discussed solutions to the violence in the state.

During the visit, Tinubu announced plans to deploy security measures, including surveillance cameras, and directed security agencies to track down those responsible for the attack.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Army said it has deployed additional troops to strengthen security operations in the state.

However, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar criticized the visit, describing it as insensitive and saying the President failed to reach the affected communities.