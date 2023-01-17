Enugu: Labour Party Senatorial Candidate Denies Stepping Down For Gov. Ugwuanyi Of PDP

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The 2023 Senatorial Candidate of the Labour party (LP) in Enugu North Senatorial district, Barrister Okey Ezra, has dismissed rumour making the round that he is negotiating with Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, who is the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Senatorial candidate.

Ezra, a grass root politician, who was reacting to the speculation, said “this is the second time I am hearing about the rumour in 24hrs.

He said the truth is that GBURUGBURU as Governor Ugwuanyi is fondly called knows I cannot be compromised, so they set out to get me to accept an invitation to a meeting with the Governor at any venue of my choice be it in Nsukka, Enugu, Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, anywhere.

“I knew their games and I started laughing at their follies” Ezra stated

“All they wanted was to pin me down to a place where it could be alleged that I was with Gburugburu and the decision was allegedly taken and money exchanged hands.

“I told them that since Gburugburu became the Governor I have had more than 30 meetings with him to discuss the interest of Nsukka but nothing was achieved.

“So why more meetings?? Biko ndi be Anyi, there’s no cause for alarm. Am not moved by money but principles, equity and justice.

“I will never betray my people just because of money. I have from my early years dedicated my life, energy and resources towards the emancipation of the Nsukka, I have not changed and will never change.

“Let our people vote to elect their representatives, including the Senator. Let there be a fair and free election. Simple!

“Finally, let me assure Nsukka, again, I Okey Nzeogwu Ezea, IDEKE will never negotiate let alone withdraw for Gburugburu please.

“Let our minds not be troubled at all. Thanks for your patience and understanding. Happy New year to us all”