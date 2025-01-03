Police Arrest Couple Over Alleged Rape, Assault Of Minor

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Police Command in Rivers has confirmed the arrest of a couple for allegedly raping and beating a 13-year-old girl in their residence in Port Harcourt.

The command’s Spokesperson, SP Grace Iringe-Koko, disclosed the development in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Port Harcourt on Thursday.

NAN reports that the wife was said to have stripped the teenager and inserted pepper into her private part after accusing her of having sexual intercourse with her husband.

Iringe-Koko stated that the suspects had been arrested and transferred to the State Criminal Investigations and Intelligence Department (SCIID) for investigation and possible prosecution.

Goodness, the mother of the teenager, whose full name was withheld to avoid stigmatisation, recounted the incident to NAN.

A resident of Rupokwu town in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, Goodness revealed that the assault on her daughter occurred on the evening of Dec. 29, 2024.

She explained that when she was alerted by neighbours about the attack on her daughter by a neighbour, she immediately closed her shop and rushed home.

“Before I got home, neighbours had already rescued my daughter from the wife’s assault.

“My daughter was still writhing in pain from the beating and the pepper applied to her body and private area,” she said.

Goodness said that after her daughter felt relieved, she revealed that on Dec. 25, 2024, a female neighbour, who is a friend to the wife, took her to the house.

She said that on that fateful day, the man sent his wife and her friend on an errand, leaving the teenager alone with him in the house.

The distraught mother reported that after the two women had left the apartment, the man attacked her daughter and allegedly raped her multiple times, threatening her to remain silent.

“After he raped her, he told my daughter to leave his house.

“My daughter returned home afterwards but did not report what had transpired, probably due to the threat from the man,” she added.

Goodnews further stated that on Dec. 29, 2024, the wife visited her shop and asked the teenager to follow her to her apartment and assist her with house chores.

“It was on getting there that she accused my daughter of sleeping with her husband, stripped her naked, poured pepper on her and inserted same in her vagina.

“She then dragged my daughter outside and flogged her mercilessly with a machete, while neighbours recorded the attack,” she said.

The teary mother demanded justice for her traumatised daughter.

NAN reports the couple spent the new year in custody, while their children, aged four and two, had been placed in the care of relatives.

Meanwhile, Prince Wiro, the National Coordinator of the Centre for Basic Rights Protection and Accountability Campaign, has condemned the alleged torture of the minor, calling it inhumane and barbaric.

“We have spoken with the teenager and observed the bruises and wounds on her body. We demand a thorough investigation by the Police.

“The man must be held accountable for the allegations while anyone else found responsible should be prosecuted,” Wiro said. (NAN)