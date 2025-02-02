Police Arrest Ebonyi Man Fleeing With Stolen Child

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Police Operatives attached to the Ogidi Area Command, Anambra state, acting on credible information have arrested a 32 year old Man Joshua Simeon from Ohaozara in Ebonyi State why trying to flee with a 5 year Old Stolen Child in Anambra.

The suspect was apprehended at Nkpor Central Park, Idemili North Council Area of Anambra state on Saturday.

According to the state police public Relations officer PPRO, Tochukwu Ikenga,” in a statement made available to newsmen on Sunday, said “the team recovered a five-year old girl, Nkemdilim Jacob allegedly taken away by the suspect from her parents living in Umuota Village Obosi, idemili North Local Government Area.

“The suspect had already boarded a commercial vehicle and was en route to an unknown destination when he was arrested.

“Meanwhile, the suspect is in custody and currently undergoing interrogation to ascertain his motives and determine whether this incident is part of a larger child trafficking network.

“Efforts are also ongoing to reach out to the parents/relatives of the recovered child for possible reunion.

“The command is committed to protecting vulnerable members of the society, to combat child abduction/trafficking and to ensure the safety and well-being of all children in the State.”