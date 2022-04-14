Police Arrest Man For Allegedly Smashing Daughter’s Head

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Police in Lagos on Thursday said that they had arrested a 29-year-old man (name withheld) for allegedly smashing the head of his one-month-old daughter on the floor resulting to her death.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Lagos State, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest on Thursday while parading the suspect along- side others at the State Command Headquarters, Ikeja.

Hundeyin said that the suspect allegedly committed the crime on April 6, after he had a quarrel with his wife a day before the incident.

He said that the suspect was alleged to be drunk on the day he committed the crime and tried to set himself ablaze.

It was alleged that he had to stop after his wife raised an alarm which attracted neighbours in their compound, who thereafter apprehended him.

The spokesman said that preliminary investigation had revealed that the suspect immediately after the baby died, threw the corpse into an uncompleted property close to their house.

Hundeyin said that the suspect would be charged to court after completion of investigation by the police.

The suspect speaking to journalists on the sideline of the parade claimed that his action was not intentional.

He claimed that he was in the bathroom when he heard a knock on his door and he rushed out to pick his baby. He said that unfortunately, the baby slipped from his hand and hit her head on the floor and died on the spot.