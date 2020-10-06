W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Police Arrest Man in Anambra Over Alleged Repeated Sodomy

Posted by African News, Featured, Latest News, News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Tuesday, October 6th, 2020
Spread the love

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A 46 year old man identified as Michael Nwoha, from Uzuakoli in  Bende Council area of Abia state, South- East Nigeria, is now cooling off in police net in Anambra state for allegedly having carnal knowledge of three under aged boys repeatedly.

The suspect according to the police, resides at No. 10, Uke Street, Nkwelle Ezunaka in Oyi Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Police public Relations officer PPRO in the state, Haruna Mohammed who disclosed this to newsmen weekend in Awka, the state capital, said Nwoha  was arrested by Police detectives attached to 3-3 Division of the state, adding that he committed the offence on different occasions.

The suspect was “arrested on 2/10/2020, at about 8:30pm, following a tip-off, said the state police public Rrelations officer PPRO, Haruna Mohammed.

“The suspect has equally made a voluntary confessional statement to the police and blamed his acts on demons. The scene of the crime was visited by police detectives and three victims, all boys, were taken to the hospital for medical examination.”

“Meanwhile, the state commissioner of police, CP John B. Abang, has ordered the immediate transfer of the case to the state Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for a discreet investigation after which the suspect would be brought to book.

Related Posts


Spread the love
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Short URL: https://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=56506

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Place your Ads on African Examiner

uba

FirstBank

NNPC

FIRS

zenith

advertisement

Classified Ads

Like us on Facebook

advertise with us