Police Arrest Man in Anambra Over Alleged Repeated Sodomy

Spread the love























(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A 46 year old man identified as Michael Nwoha, from Uzuakoli in Bende Council area of Abia state, South- East Nigeria, is now cooling off in police net in Anambra state for allegedly having carnal knowledge of three under aged boys repeatedly.

The suspect according to the police, resides at No. 10, Uke Street, Nkwelle Ezunaka in Oyi Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Police public Relations officer PPRO in the state, Haruna Mohammed who disclosed this to newsmen weekend in Awka, the state capital, said Nwoha was arrested by Police detectives attached to 3-3 Division of the state, adding that he committed the offence on different occasions.

The suspect was “arrested on 2/10/2020, at about 8:30pm, following a tip-off, said the state police public Rrelations officer PPRO, Haruna Mohammed.

“The suspect has equally made a voluntary confessional statement to the police and blamed his acts on demons. The scene of the crime was visited by police detectives and three victims, all boys, were taken to the hospital for medical examination.”

“Meanwhile, the state commissioner of police, CP John B. Abang, has ordered the immediate transfer of the case to the state Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for a discreet investigation after which the suspect would be brought to book.

Spread the love





















