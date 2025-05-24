Police Arrest Osun Prison Escapee In Lagos

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Lagos police command has stated that it has arrested Kaniru Oyedun, one of the prisoners who escaped from the Medium Security Custodial Centre in Ilesa, Osun state.

Benjamin Hundeyin, police spokesperson in the state, while speaking to TheCable on Friday stated that the 39-year-old inmate was arrested in Ayobo area of Lagos.

Hundeyin stated that the police were able to arrest Oyedun because of the measures already in place to stop criminal elements from entering the state.

“Kabiru Oyedun ‘m’ aged 39 was rearrested following his escape from Ilesa Correctional Centre,” Hundeyin said.

“He was trailed and arrested in Ayobo on May 21, 2025 at about 5:30pm by operatives of the Command attached to Ayobo Division.

“This is largely due to the proactive and preventive measures put in place by the Lagos state police command to prevent criminal elements from infiltrating the state.”

The African Examiner recalls that on Tuesday, seven inmates escaped from the Ilesa correctional centre after a heavy rainfall that destroyed the facility’s perimeter wall.

On Wednesday, the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) published the names and images of the escaped inmates.

Also, NCoS offered N5 million reward for anyone that has useful information that would lead to the rearrest of the fleeing suspects.

The escaped inmates are John Micheal (34), Tobi Akin (19), Eze Nweze (40), Ninalowo Yusuf (28), Matthew Ogunjimi (20), Kabiru Oyedun (39), and Olalekan Ajofoyinbo (45).