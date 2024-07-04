Police Arrest Prankster In Abuja Over Threatening Prank Video

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – ) The Nigeria Police Force, National Cybercrime Centre, said it has arrested a Nigerian prankster, in Abuja over threatening video pranks.

A statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi on Thursday in Abuja, said that the prankster was arrested at an apartment in Wuye area of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

According to him, the arrest followed the circulation of accusatory videos on social media, in which the suspect was alleged to have committed heinous crimes, including rape.

The police spokesman said the videos had caused significant apprehension among social media users.

He said the suspect had claimed that the videos were scripted and that it was part of his attempt to regain the spotlight after a break.

”Regardless, such actions have serious implications and cannot be taken lightly,” the force PRO said.

Adejobi said that the Nigeria Police Force had remained committed to maintaining public safety and ensuring that individuals were held accountable for actions that incite fear or disturb public peace.

He therefore warned pranksters and content creators to be law-abiding and be conscious of pranks that could pose threats to the public and jeopardise the general security of the nation.

The police spokesman further urged the public to remain calm as the Nigeria Police Force proceeds with the necessary legal actions in the case. (NAN)