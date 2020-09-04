Police Arrest Pregnant Girl For Killing Boyfriend In Anambra

Spread the love























(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Anambra state police Command, in South- East Nigeria, has arrested a 25 years old pregnant girl, identified as Miss Onyinye Chime, for allegedly killing her 29 years old boyfriend, Mr Azubuike Eleyi for asking her to terminate a pregnancy.

According to reports, Onyinye was said to have stabbed Azubuike to death when an argument ensued between them after she refused to heed to the request by her late man.

The suspect had demanded money from her boyfriend for her upkeep when she found out she was pregnant, but the victim said he was not ready to father a baby, a statement that did not go down well with the suspect.

Anambra state police public relations officer PPRO, Haruna Mohammed who disclosed this in a press release made on Thursday in Awka, the state capital, said the incident happened Wednesday night.

According to him, “On the 2/9/2020 at about 10:10pm, there was a report of the alleged murder of one Eleyi Azubuike ‘m’ aged 29 years of Ochiagha street, Nkpor in Idemili North LGA of Anambra State by his girlfriend one Onyinye Chime ‘f’ aged 25 years of same Ochiagha street, Nkpor Inside his room.

“Following the report, Police detectives attached to Ogidi Division led by the DPO CSP Ekuri Remigius visited the scene and rushed the victim who was found in a pool of his blood to Iyi Enu Mission hospital, Ogidi for medical attention where he was certified dead by the medical doctor on arrival. The corpse was deposited at the hospital mortuary for autopsy.”

“A careful observation on the deceased body revealed a stab wound on his chest while a blood-stained kitchen knife was also recovered as an exhibit at the scene.

He added that: “Preliminary investigation revealed that the deceased allegedly impregnated the suspect and wanted an abortion, which she declined and demanded some money for her upkeep which the deceased also refused to oblige her, and that eventually led to a scuffle which resulted in the deceased being stabbed to death.

The Anambra police spokesman, hinted that the case was under investigation with a view to unraveling the circumstances surrounding the ugly incident.

Spread the love





















