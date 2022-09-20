Police Arrest Suspected Armed Robbers Using Charms To Break Houses In Katsina

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Police Command in Katsina State has arrested three suspected armed robbers who specialise in using charms to break houses in Daura Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

The Command’s spokesperson, SP Gambo Isah, stated this in a statement released to newsmen on Tuesday in Katsina.

He said, “On Sept.12, 2022 at about 4.00 p.m., based on a tip off, the Command succeeded in a busted a notorious syndicate of armed robbers terrorising Daura LGA and its environs.

“Nemesis caught up with the suspects namely: Abdullahi Sa’idu, aged 50, from Hadejia in Jigawa; Umar Abubakar Faruk, aged 23, of Badawa Quarters from Kano State and Zakariyya Hussaini, aged 25, from Yar Leman, also in Jigawa.

“They were arrested when they conspired and forcefully broke into the dwellings of Idris Ahmed, alias Baban Hajiya; Mujihabi Yusif; Sa’a Abdu; Ibrahim Sani and Umar Sani, all of the same address.

“The suspects robbed their victims of their belongings.

“In the course of investigation, the suspects confessed to have been using charms that would lure their victims to sleep until they would have finished committing their nefarious act.”

According to the police spokesperson, the suspects also confessed to have gotten their charms from a ritualist in the neighboring Niger Republic.