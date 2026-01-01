Police Confirm Arrest of Driver in Anthony Joshua’s Crash

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Ogun State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of the driver of the Lexus SUV involved in the road crash that affected world boxing champion, Anthony Joshua, along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The police spokesperson in Ogun State, Oluseyi Babaseyi, made this known in a statement on Thursday. He said the driver is currently in police custody while investigations continue.

“The driver of the Lexus SUV connected to the Anthony Joshua accident is in custody, and investigations are ongoing,” the statement said.

The accident occurred on Monday at about 11 a.m. around the Danco area of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. The Lexus SUV, with registration number KRD 850 HN, reportedly collided with a stationary truck.

Two passengers in the vehicle died in the crash. They have been identified as Ayodele Kelvin Olu, 36, a Nigerian-British citizen, and Gami Sina, 36, a British citizen.

On Wednesday, the Lagos and Ogun state governments announced that Anthony Joshua had been discharged from the hospital. This was contained in a joint statement signed by the Special Adviser on Information and Strategy to the Ogun State Governor, Kayode Akinmade, and the Lagos State Commissioner for Information, Gbenga Omotosho.

The statement said Joshua was discharged from Lagoon Hospital, Ikoyi, after doctors confirmed he was medically fit to continue his recovery at home.

It also disclosed that Anthony Joshua and his mother visited a funeral home in Lagos on Wednesday to pay their last respects to the deceased, whose bodies were being prepared for repatriation.

The two state governments expressed condolences to the families of the victims and described the accident as painful and unfortunate. They thanked members of the public for their prayers and support, appreciated President Bola Tinubu for his support, and commended the medical staff at Lagoon Hospital for their care and professionalism.