2027: ACF Campaigns For Northern Presidency, Faults Tinubu’s Policies

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has announced its decision to support northerners running for the presidency and other offices who might be interested in contesting elections in 2027 in order to save the region and the country in general.

The forum at its National Executive Council meeting in Kaduna State expressed concern over the deplorable economic situation in the North under the President Bola Tinubu administration, blaming poor socio-economic policies of the Federal Government for the region’s deteriorating condition.

It warned that unless urgent steps are taken, the North may face severe economic difficulties, stating that it will declare support for Northern politicians committed to saving the region and the country in the 2027 general election.

In a communique by its National Publicity Secretary, Professor Tukur Muhammad-Baba, ACF faulted the leadership selection process by the Tinubu-led government, which it notes appears flawed and allows so many people without competence or experience to rise to positions of power and authority.

The forum also called on the Federal Government under the leadership of President of Bola Ahmed Tinubu to review, reassess, reevaluate and re-order the direction of its economic policies with a view to giving it the needed human face.

“Security is an irreducible minimum of human existence. In this regard, insecurity in its various manifestations remains the most worrisome challenge of Arewa people, that has even started to corrosively undermine the authority of government; such that people have started to ask what the purpose of government is!” the communique read.

“Those whose responsibility it is to provide security will be saying they are doing their best is unacceptable. The minimum duty of the government is to safeguard life and property, and doing anything less is a failure.

“Members expressed displeasure at the current and continuing improvisation of the proverbial common men and women in the country due to the economic policies of the current administration.

“The Meeting noted in particular that Arewa people remain at great disadvantage, being already relatively worse off economically, compared to other parts of Nigeria. Livelihoods are currently dependent on micro activities. The region faces acute and chronic food insecurity; its youths lack education and skills training. Daunting as these may be, they can be reversed. The time to think big is now.

“Notwithstanding the parlous state of Arewa’s glaring challenging economic conditions, the policies of the current Federal Government has continued to make matters much worse, with little indications of needed sensitivity to the precarious existential conditions of Arewa people. Succinctly stated, economic reforms, while indeed desirable, should not impoverish the same people that they are meant to serve; the people may not be alive to reap the putative benefits.”