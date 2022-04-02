Police Confirm Killing Of Another Ebubeagu Operative In Ebonyi

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Police Command in Ebonyi, on Friday, confirmed the killing of a 26-year-old man, Christian Iboko, by gunmen.

DSP Loveth Odah, the Command’s spokesperson, stated in Abakaliki that Iboko, an operative of the Ebubeagu Security Network in the state was murdered on Thursday night.

Odah said that the deceased was trailed and killed at his family house at Nduogbuovu community, Izzi Local Government Area of Ebonyi.

The Command condemned the killing and described it as unfortunate and wicked.

“The command has started investigation into the incident and a serious manhunt has commenced to ensure that the perpetrators of such a heinous crime are brought to book.

“The Commissioner of Police, Mr Aliyu Garba, has ordered for a serious manhunt in the area. I assure you, our officers will work round the clock to arrest those involved,” she said.

African Examiner recalls that another Ebubeagu personnel was killed on March 23, in his house in Ezza North Local Government Area of the state.

NAN