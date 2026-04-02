Police Deploy More Officers To Plateau After Deadly Attack

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu, has sent more police officers to Plateau State following an attack that killed several people last Saturday.

The attack happened on March 29 in Angwan Rukuba, located in Jos North Local Government Area.

Disu condemned the attack and ordered a large deployment of security forces to restore peace, protect residents, and arrest those responsible.

Police spokesman Anthony Placid said in a statement on Wednesday that the deployment includes mobile police units, tactical teams, and intelligence officers. They will work with other security agencies to prevent further violence.

Before this, the Inspector-General had already sent the Deputy Inspector-General in charge of Operations, DIG Umar Nadada, to Plateau to assess the situation and coordinate security efforts.

Disu said security operations will continue until normalcy returns. He also told commanders to increase visible patrols and engage with communities.

The police chief expressed sympathy to the Plateau State Government, the people of the state, and the families of those who died in the attack.

He called on residents to remain calm, cooperate with security forces, and avoid taking justice into their own hands. He also urged them to report any suspicious activities to the police.