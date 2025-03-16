Police Detain Septuagenarian For Allegedly Defiling Minor

The Police Command in Lagos State has detained a 74-year-old man for allegedly defiling a 13-year-old girl.

The command’s spokesperson, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed this while briefing journalists in Lagos on Saturday.

Hundeyin said that the incident happened on March 12 at the Iju area of the state.

He said that the father of the girl reported the case at Iju Police Division on Thursday, March 13 at about 5.00 p.m.

“The suspect allegedly defiled his neighbour’s daughter in his room.

“Based on the report, a team of detectives visited the scene.

“The girl was taken to the hospital for examination and treatment, while the suspect was immediately detained,” Hundeyin said.

He said the investigation was ongoing, saying that the suspect would be arraigned at the end of the investigation. (NAN)