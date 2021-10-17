Police Is Clamping Down On Cultists In Lagos State – Spokesman

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Police in Lagos State said on Sunday that they were clamping down on cultists in Ikorodu and other parts of the state.

Police spokesman in the state, CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu, said this in reaction to allegation of police illegal detention of some students of Lagos State Polytechnic, Ikorodu Campus, over alleged cultism.

He stated that the allegation against the police was baseless and unfounded.

“The clampdown is in the interest of public peace following recent activities of cultists in the area.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu, in his determination to rid the state of cultists and other criminals, directed regular raids of hideouts used by cultists, some of who are students.

“Some students have been arrested for cult-related activities in Ikorodu, investigated and charged to court.

“Some are still being investigated. However, those not found culpable are released immediately without paying a dime,’’ he said.

The spokesman pointed out that there was also a regular check on police cells across the state, stressing that no suspect was detained for days in the cell anywhere.

African Examiner had earlier gathered that police in Ikorodu allegedly arrested and detained some young men, including some who claimed to be students of Lagos State Polytechnic, Ikorodu, over alleged cultism.

We further learnt that each suspect who paid between N50,000 and N100,000 to the police was released, while those who could not pay were further detained.

A source alleged that one of the detained suspects arrested at Sabo Bus Stop, Ikorodu, was able to reach his brother serving in the Nigerian Army and the family lawyer.

He was released when the police could not provide evidence of his connection to cultism, the source said.

NAN























