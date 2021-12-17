Police Kill Notorious Kidnap Kingpin In Ebonyi, Rescue Victim, Car

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Police in Ebonyi State, South- East Nigeria, has confirmed the death of a kidnap kingpin who was shot dead by men of the Anti- kidnapping squad during an exchanged of gun battle in Abakaliki.

The security men engage the kidnappers after they abducted one Chukwu Felicia Nkechi of No. 3 Eze-Ukwaje street Mill 50 Abakaliki, Ebonyi State capital.

A statement signed by the Command’s Spokesperson, (DSP) Loverth Odah made available to newsmen in Abakaliki, said that the incident occurred on the 14th December 2021 at about 4pm.

She added that Mrs. Chukwu Felicia was kidnapped in her official car a Toyota corolla Car 2011 model along Nsugbe street Abakaliki by some armed men.

According to her, on the strength of the report, the Police Operatives attached to the Anti-Kidnapping Squad of the Command swung into action, trailed the kidnappers to their hideout at New Layout Nkaliki in Abakaliki Local Government Area of the State.

She said the hoodlums on sighting the Police opened fire at them adding that the Policemen professionally engaged them in a gun duel and during the encounter one of the hoodlums who was later identified by the victim as the gang leader, sustained bullet wound injuries.

She stated that other gang members escaped to a nearby bush abandoning the victim and her Vehicle.

Odah, stated that the victim was rescued unhurt and taken to the hospital for a medical check-up.

The PPRO, disclosed that One English Berretta pistol, with 9mm live ammunition and the said Toyota Corolla Car were recovered.

She further said that the kingpin was rushed to the Federal Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki for medical treatment but was later confirmed dead by a Doctor on duty adding that his body has been deposited at the same hospital mortuary for presentation.

Odah, said that the Commissioner of Police, CP Aliyu Garba has ordered for an intensive manhunt of the fleeing gang members and reaffirms the Command’s continued commitment to ensuring the safety of lives and properties of the citizens of the State.

The CP, equally warn criminal elements operating in the state to better repent or be ready to face the music if apprehended.