Police Launch Investigation Into Sudden Death Of Groom , 4 Others In Enugu Community

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Enugu state police Commissioner, Ahmed Ammani, has ordered the Command’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to launch a full scale investigation into the Sudden and unnatural death of six persons and the hospitalization of people at Akutara Village in Adani Community in Uzo- Uwani Council area of the state on Saturday.

The State police public Relations officer PPRO, Daniel Ndukwe (DSP), disclosed this in a statement he made available to African Examiner on Sunday in Enugu.

“Following the receipt of a report alleging the Sudden and Unnatural Death (SUD) of six (6) persons and the hospitalization of eight (8) others, at Akutara Village in Adani Community of Uzo-Uwani LGA, on 27/08/2022 at about 0930hrs, the Commissioner of Police, Enugu State Command, CP Ahmed Ammani, has ordered the State CID Enugu to launch a full-scale investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding the death and hospitalization of the victims.

He said the Enugu police boss, commiserates with the families and friends of the deceased, while calling on residents of the community to maintain peace and support the Police with necessary information in the investigation.

“Meanwhile, preliminary investigation reveals that one of the confirmed deceased victims, Obinna Dike aged 31, attended his own traditional marriage ceremony at Obollor-Eke in Udenu LGA on 26/08/2022, with his relatives and other victims of the incident. They thereafter went back home and continued with the celebration.

“However, the following morning, none of them came out of the room where they slept, causing the door to be forced opened, with all of them in the room found to be unconscious with foamy discharge from their mouths.

“They were immediately moved to the hospital, where six (6) of them were confirmed dead and deposited in the mortuary for preservation and autopsy, while the others are responding to treatment.

Ndukwe added: “Further development will be communicated, please.