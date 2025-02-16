Police N62m Extortion: Group Seeks Probe Of Officers At Enugu Command

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A civil society and human rights group, the Rule of Law and Accountability Advocacy Centre (RULAAC) has urged the Police Service Commission to order an independent investigation into the alleged kidnapping, extortion, and abuse of power involving members of the Enugu State Command of the Nigeria Police Force.

RULAAC’s appeal followed allegations by one Mr. Olu Agwu, a businessman, who was reported to have been abducted in Abia State, blindfolded, and taken to the Enugu State anti-kidnapping unit, where he was subjected to threats and unfounded accusations of being associated with the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and the Eastern Security Network (ESN).

The report further stated that Agwu was coerced into paying a staggering sum of N62 million to secure his release, with claims that part of the extorted amounts was intended for senior police officials, including the inspector General of police IGP.

However, the Enugu State police command has since issued a rebuttal through its Spokesman, SP Daniel Ndukwe, denying the allegations and detailing how the incident happened.

But, in a petition to the chairman of Police Services Commission PSV, with the title, “Need For Independent and Impartial Investigation of Allegations against the Nigeria Police” addressed to the dated 15th February, 2025, the group believed that the NPF should not be a judge in its own case.

The petition, which was issued weekend by the Executive Director, RULAAC, Comrade Okechukwu Nwanguma, requested the PSC’s intervention particularly as the IGP and other senior Police Officers had been accused of alleged involvement in the saga.

“This troubling pattern of labeling and extorting innocent individuals must be addressed promptly. RULAAC calls for an exhaustive, independent and impartial investigation into the actions of the officers involved, particularly those from the anti-kidnapping squad and SWAT teams.

“It is imperative to verify the claims of collusion within the police ranks and to hold all responsible parties accountable.

“Moreover, it is essential that Mr. Agwu be heard in a non threatening atmosphere and that effective remedies and protection are provided for him, including the return of his vehicle unlawfully held by the police and safeguards against retaliation or further harassment.

‘Community trust in law enforcement diminishes when such abuses occur. RULAAC urges the PSC to ensure that the investigation is conducted transparently and that this type of misconduct is eradicated from the ranks of the Nigeria Police Force,”