Police Nab Woman For ‘killing’ Co-Wife’s Baby With Acid

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The police in Kaduna have arrested Zaliha Shuaibu for the alleged murder of her co-wife’s three-month-old baby.

In a statement on Friday, Mansir Hassan, Kaduna police spokesperson, stated that the incident happened on May 13 at Malari village in Soba LGA, where both women reside in the same house.

“According to preliminary investigations, the second wife, Maryam Ibrahim, had briefly stepped out to use the restroom, leaving her infant son in her room.Upon her return, she found her co-wife, Zaliha holding the baby,” the statement reads.

“Zaliha handed the child back to Maryam, who immediately noticed foam coming out of the baby’s mouth and an injury on his neck.

“The child was crying, he was immediately rushed to the Village hospital, where he was unfortunately confirmed dead.”

The police spokesperson stated that officers from the Soba division quickly arrested Zaliha after a report of the incident.

“During interrogation, she confessed to the crime and revealed that she conspired with one Lawal Muhammad (The husband junior brother) who is currently at large, that he provided her with the acid used to commit the act,” Hassan said.

The spokesperson also disclosed that Rabiu Muhammad, commissioner of police in Kaduna, assured that everything will be done in the investigation and that all individuals connected to the crime would be brought to justice.