Police Redeploy DPO After Viral Video Shows Him Slapping Man

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The federal capital territory (FCT) police command has redeployed the divisional police officer (DPO) of Ushafa division following a viral video showing him slapping a young man.

In the video, which went viral X on Tuesday, the officer was seen slapping the unidentified victim, before coercing him into a patrol van.

According to the reports, the incident happened on October 22, 2025.

A statement on Wednesday signed by Josephine Edeh, the command spokesperson, stated that Miller Dantawaye, the FCT commissioner of police, frowned at the conduct of the officer as he described it as “unprofessional and unacceptable”.

“The officer has been redeployed, and the matter is currently under investigation,” the statement reads.

He tasked divisional police officers and their subordinates to always be courteous and law-abiding while performing their duties as any misconduct or abuse of power will lead to sanctions.