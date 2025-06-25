Police Restrict Movement, Divert Traffic As Tinubu Visits Nasaeawa

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The police command in Nasarawa State said there will be traffic diversion in Lafia, the state capital, due to the scheduled official visit by President Bola Tinubu.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Rahman Nansel, stated this in a statement to journalists in Lafia on Tuesday.

The PPRO also said that there would be restrictions of movement in Lafia from Tuesday, June 24, to Wednesday, June 25, beginning from 6:00 pm to 6:00 am.

Mr Nansel said vehicles coming into Lafia from the Akwanga axis would be diverted at Mechanic Village, Azuba, to pass through the bypass, Akurba, Mararaba Akunza, and connect to the Makurdi Road.

He added that vehicles coming from Makurdi would be diverted at Bukan Kwato–Mararaba Akunza to link Akurba and Azuba.

The PPRO said that the Commissioner of Police, Shetima Jauro-Mohammed, assured the public that adequate security was deployed to safeguard commuters along all the alternative routes.

He appealed to members of the public to cooperate with the police as the measures were not intended to inconvenience them but to ensure a safe and successful presidential visit.

“We regret any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate the support of residents and motorists during this period,” he said.