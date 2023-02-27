Police Rubbish Reports That Lagos Thugs Attack Igbo Traders

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Public Relations Officer, Lagos State Command, Benjamin Hundeyin, has opened up on the rumored attacks of Igbo traders in Lagos.

The African Examiner writes that there have been rumors that thugs were attacking the businesses of Igbos in Lagos after the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC), announced that Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party won the Presidential election in Lagos State.

Reacting to this development, Benjamin Hundeyin took to his official Twitter account on Monday to debunk the claims that Igbo traders are being targeted by thugs in Lagos State.

Hundeyin writes: “This is fake news. The market association agreed that shops would remain closed yesterday and today.

“Igbo traders this morning decided to renege on the agreement and open shops.

“Some hoodlums took it upon themselves to enforce compliance. The police were alerted.

“The police arrived promptly. The hoodlums fled upon sighting police patrol vans. Not one shop was vandalized. Not one person was robbed. Not one person was injured. Normalcy was swiftly returned, and officers remained on ground.

“Go and verify!”