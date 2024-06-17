Political Party Primaries For Kwara Councils’ Elections Begin June 24

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Kwara Independent Electoral Commission (KWSIEC), says political party primaries for the state’s local government elections will be held from June 24 to 30.

The Chairman of the electoral body, Muhammed Okanla disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Ilorin.

Okanla said that the conduct of elections for the offices of chairmen and councillors across the 16 local government areas of the state would take place on Sept. 21.

He said that based on the elections timetable, a meeting or interface with the leadership of all the registered political parties would be held on June 21.

He added that political parties were expected to obtain and return nomination forms KWSIEC 01 and KWSIEC 02 for the chairmanship and councillorship elections from July 1 to July 5.

The chairman also said that the verification of candidates’ credentials would be held from July 8 to July 19.

He said that the display of names of candidates nominated by political parties would be posted on the KWSIEC notice board from July 22 to July 26.

He also said that the training of ad-hoc staff for the elections in all the three Senatorial Districts would be held between July 27 and July 31.

Okanla said that the political parties have up to Aug. 5 to withdraw a candidate if need be, while Aug. 6 would be the last day for the publication of the list of nominated candidates.

According to him, political parties’ campaigns will commence on Aug. 19 and end at midnight of on Sept. 19.

“Elections for chairmanship and councillorship positions will be conducted on Sept. 21, while Certificate of Returns will be issued on Sept. 23,” he said. (NAN