Politics Not My Calling, Says Oyedepo

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) — The Presiding Bishop of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, aka Winners Chapel, Bishop David Oyedepo, says not even $1 billion could lure him into politics.

Oyedepo stated this on Saturday while speaking during the impartation service of the church’s annual convocation, Shiloh 2025.

He urged members of the church to focus on their divine calling, emphasising that it is in their area of calling that they can “rule their world” and be enlisted in the end-time army of God.

He said, “In 2015, I warned the church that trouble was coming. Didn’t trouble come?

“Partisan politics is off my calling.

“If you give me $1 billion to join politics, I won’t, because it’s off my course.”

The bishop further highlighted the urgency of the times, noting the world’s desperate need for divine intervention.

“The world is groaning in darkness, but as embedded in Romans 8:19, the world is waiting for the earnest manifestations of the children of God.

“The army of God is about to emerge to proffer solutions to national crises in the order of Joseph and Daniel. It is the day of what eyes have not seen or ears heard,” he further said.

His words came as part of a wider message encouraging the church to remain steadfast in its God-given purposes rather than being distracted by worldly pursuits.

By focusing on their calling, he stressed, believers can influence their communities and nations positively, just as biblical figures like Joseph and Daniel did.