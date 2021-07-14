W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Pope Francis Leaves Hospital After Operation

Posted by Europe, Featured, Latest News Wednesday, July 14th, 2021



(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Pope Francis on Wednesday left the Rome hospital where the 84-year-old pontiff underwent an operation on his colon on July 4, an AFP photographer said.

The pontiff left the Gemelli University Hospital for the Vatican in a car with darkened windows, the photographer said.

Francis had been admitted after suffering from a type of diverticulitis, an inflammation of pockets that develop in the lining of the intestine.

The Vatican initially said he would be in hospital for about a week, and the pope led the Angelus prayer from his hospital window on Sunday.



On Monday, Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said he would stay for a “few more days”.

Francis stayed in the same suite used by Pope John Paul II, who also lead the Angelus prayer from there.

The Argentine pontiff temporarily ran a fever last week but a chest and abdomen scan and other tests revealed no particular abnormalities.

