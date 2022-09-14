Pregnant Woman, Minors, Others Apprehended For Oil Bunkering In Ondo

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) have nabbed a pregnant woman, two minors, and eight others suspects for their alleged involvement in illegal oil bunkering in Ondo State.

Hammed Abodunrin, the state Commandant of the Corps, while parading the suspects in Akure, the State capital, stated that the culprits were arrested at Waterway in Iju-Osun, Irele council area of the state with products suspected to be adulterated diesel. Abodunrin said: “The product was packed in drums, polythene bags and jerrycans loaded in four wooden boats.

“The suspects were caught in the act moving the petroleum products to an unknown destination.

“They were caught in the act. It is sad that some people have continued to sabotage government and we will not tolerate this.

“All these efforts have started yielding positive results. As of Sunday, 11 suspects were arrested with products suspected to be adulterated AGO.

“One of them is a heavily pregnant woman and two are minors, so we decided not to take them into custody because of their conditions.

“We have taken their statements, whenever we need them we will pick them up and we are going to conduct an investigation immediately and take them to court as soon as we conclude our investigation.”