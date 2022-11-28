Presidency: Buhari Is Eager To Leave Office – Femi Adesina

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari’s Chief spokesman, Femi Adesina, has stated that his principal can’t wait to leave the presidency.

Adesina disclosed this Sunday night on Channels TV , reacting to a statement that Buhari can’t wait to leave as his seven years in office was described as “tough”.

Reacting to the development, Adesina said: “Those of us who have been with him since 2015 is also counting down, we can’t wait to leave.”

Speaking on why people want to get out of the presidency, Adesina said: “It’s a lot of responsibility and work, and may be a little appreciation from the populace.

“So, by the time you are winding down, you can’t wait to go.

“It’s not a matter of Buhari hurrying out, it’s a matter of constitutional limitation, he has spent seven and a half years.”