Presidency Denies Plot To Poison Tinubu at Aso Rock

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Presidency has dismissed social media reports claiming that kitchen staff at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa were arrested over an alleged plot to poison President Bola Tinubu.

Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, denied the claim in a post on his official X account on Sunday. He described the report as fake and urged the public to ignore it.

A video circulating online had alleged that a presidential chef was arrested following intelligence reports of suspicious activities linked to food preparation within the villa.

The video also claimed that a special police squad intervened and that security within the presidential environment