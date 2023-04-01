Presidency Speaks On Petroleum Minister’s Resignation

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The controversy surrounding the rumoured resignation of the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, has been brought to an end on Friday after the Presidency confirmed the resignation of the minister.

Special Assistant to the President on Digital Communications, Bashir Ahmad, announced this via his verified Twitter handle saying that Sylva resigned to pursue his gubernatorial ambition.

“Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, and former Bayelsa State Governor, Timipre Sylva, has resigned his appointment to contest in the next Bayelsa governorship election,” Ahmad tweeted.

The African Examiner recalls that on Friday that there was controversy concerning the resignation of Sylva, as senior officials of the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources declined to comment to confirm whether their boss had resigned or not.