Nigeria Cancels Independence Day Parade

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) –) The Federal Government has announced the cancellation of the parade earlier scheduled to mark Nigeria’s 65th Independence Anniversary on Oct. 1.

Mr Segun Imohiosen, Director of Information and Public Relations, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) made this known in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

Imohiosen said that the cancellation of the parade did not reduce the importance of the anniversary.

He said that the government remained committed to celebrating Nigeria’s 65th independence with dignity and enthusiasm.

According to him, all other programmes lined up for the anniversary would go ahead as planned.

“The government regrets any inconvenience caused by this cancellation and appreciates the understanding, support and cooperation of Nigerians, members of the diplomatic community and invited guests,” he said.

Imohiosen urged Nigerians to continue to support the reforms of President Bola Tinubu toward building a greater nation. (NAN)