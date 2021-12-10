Pretty Mike Storms Eniola Badmus’ Event With Painted People In Underwear

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Lagos socialite, Mike Eze Nwalie Nwogu better known as Pretty Mike, stormed the show of Eniola Badmus with painted men and women in underwear therefore stealing the show with his creativity .

This time around, all eyes are on him at the celebration of ace Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus. The screen diva celebrated her 20th year as an actress in the Nigerian film industry.

In the photos and video he shared on his Instagram page, the club owner was spotted at the event with about 24 men and women painted in white while they wore only underwear.

The moment Pretty Mike walked into the hall with his entourage, other guests once again acknowledged his showstopping antics.

Sharing the photo and video on his page, he captioned it, “I just enjoy entertaining both the spiritual world and the physical, I more so enjoy creating Job opportunities in this industry, @eniola_badmus I’m out here to support u with my full chest,” (sic).