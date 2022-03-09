Private Varsity Install’s 876-kWp Solar System To Boost Environmental Sustainability

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nile University of Nigeria recently installed an 876-kWp solar system to enhance environmental sustainability and boost electricity supply in its Abuja campus.

Nile University is a private higher-education institution, and a member institution of Honoris United Universities, with over 6,000 students across six faculties including a college of health sciences..

The installation of the 876-kWp solar system is the latest in a series of impactful capital projects facilitated by Honoris United Universities, the first and largest Pan-African private higher education network with a presence in 10 countries and gathering a community of 45,000 students and more than 3,500 teachers in Africa.

With a footprint that stretches from Casablanca to Cape Town, and from Abuja to Tunis, the Honoris network consists of 11 institutions in 10 countries and 32 cities, amassing significant expertise in contact, distance and online education.

Since its acquisition of Nile University in July 2020, the network has demonstrated its resolve to ensure that the partnership which is designed to transform the university into a world-class institution of higher learning is actualized as envisaged.

The partnership with Honoris also aims to provide students of the university with accelerated learning experiences and effective links to regional and international opportunities, increasing their competitiveness in an era of digitization and automation across the globe. Moreover, it gives the students access to diverse experiences across the entire network, including 21st century physical and digital learning environments while using state-of-the-art professional technologies.

In addition, they are benefitting from Honoris’ regional and international network of partners, providing opportunities for student exchanges and research programmes. These experiences are aimed at supporting the growth of the graduates from the school as well as contribute to the development efforts of Nigerian communities throughout the country.

The project, which was executed by Starsight Energy, the leading African Commercial and Industrial (C&I) solar power provider, will deliver reliable clean energy to power Nile University’s buildings for more than two decades, ensuring that the University has the infrastructure needed to continue to serve Nigeria’s higher-education students.

Starsight designed, tested and delivered the solar solution, which will enable CO2 avoidance and enable the university to advance its sustainability goals. Starsight’s solution comprises two solar installations that allow for flexible switching from grid power for maximum efficiency.

The university solar system has a combined capacity of 876kWp and is projected to prevent over 14,888 tons of CO2 emissions over the project’s lifetime. Furthermore, the solar installations will be one of the first in Nigeria to generate carbon credits through Starsight’s recent carbon credit certification.

Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Nile University of Nigeria, Lateef Kareem said infrastructure remains a critical element for economic development in Nigeria, adding that the education sector is not isolated in this regard.

“As part of our investments to increase capacity in response to the growing market demand, our university needed a tailored solution that ensured consistent power supply while also optimising our energy costs.

“Starsight was the right choice for us, and their team designed, tested, and delivered our solar solution in good time. Further, the CO2 avoidance enabled by these systems will go far to advance the University’s sustainability goals”, he said.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Starsight Energy, Tony Carr said his organization is thrilled to have completed the installation of the system for the university, adding that they are committed to supporting higher education in Nigeria by ensuring that schools and universities have uninterrupted power so that academic staff can focus on instruction and not worry about the lights staying on.

“We look forward to working with Nile University of Nigeria throughout the project’s lifetime, and we are already experiencing an increase in interest in similar services since the recent increase in grid tariffs”, he further stated.