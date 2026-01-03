Prosperity Will Not Come by Taxing Poverty — Peter Obi

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi, has warned that Nigeria risks worsening hardship by imposing heavier taxes on an already poor population.

In a statement shared on X, Obi said true prosperity cannot be achieved through policies that make citizens poorer. He stressed that economic growth must be built on trust, honesty, productivity and shared national purpose.

According to him, countries that have achieved lasting development did so by uniting their people around truth and transparent leadership.

“As I travel the world and meet leaders who have transformed their nations, one lesson is clear: lasting economic and social progress begins with national consensus,” Obi said, adding that honesty is essential for effective leadership.

Obi said taxation should operate as a genuine social contract between government and citizens, based on fairness, transparency and concern for people’s welfare. He noted that tax policies must be clearly explained, including how they affect incomes and how the revenue will be used.

He argued that Nigeria’s fiscal problem is not just about raising revenue but about making citizens wealthier so the economy can grow sustainably. According to him, Nigerians are being asked to pay higher taxes without clear explanations or visible public benefits.

Obi identified small and medium-sized enterprises as key to economic growth, saying that empowering businesses will create jobs, increase incomes and naturally expand the tax base.

“You cannot tax your way out of poverty; you must produce your way out of it,” he said.

The former governor also raised concerns over what he described as a tax fraud controversy, alleging that a tax law currently in use is different from what was passed by the National Assembly. He said reports suggest the legislature has acknowledged discrepancies between the approved law and the version that was gazetted.

Obi warned against celebrating increased government revenue while citizens grow poorer, describing such a situation as a failure of governance.

“There is no virtue in celebrating increased government revenue while the people grow poorer,” he said.