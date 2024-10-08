W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Prostitute Allegedly Stabs Client To Death In Lagos

Posted by Featured, Latest Headlines, News Across Nigeria Monday, October 7th, 2024

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – ) The Police Command in Lagos State says it has detained a commercial sex worker, Joy Kelvin, for allegedly stabbing a client, simply identified as Okafor, 48, to death.

The Command’s Spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Lagos.

He said that the incident happened on Monday at 5:32 a.m at Jakande Housing Estate, in the Lekki area of the state.

Hundeyin said that the murder case was reported at the Ilasan Division by a friend of the deceased.

“A complainant reported that he got a call from one of his friends that Okafor was stabbed in his house by one Joy Kelvin, a prostitute he brought to his house overnight.

“He stated further that the victim was rushed to the General Hospital, Marina where he was pronounced dead by the doctor on duty,” he said.

The image maker said that the police stormed the scene and arrested the suspect.

“On the receipt of the report, the scene was promptly visited by detectives of the division and the suspect was apprehended.

“The corpse has been evacuated and deposited at General Hospital Mortuary, Yaba for preservation and autopsy,” the spokesperson said.

Hundeyin said that efforts were on to locate the family member of the deceased.

According to him, investigation is ongoing to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident. (NAN) 

 

