Protest: Katsina Govt Imposes 24-Hour Curfew

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Katsina State Government has imposed a 24-hour curfew in Dutsinma Local Government Area.

The Secretary to Government of the State, Alhaji Abdullahi Garba-Faskari announced the decision in a statement issued in Katsina on Thursday.

The statement was signed by Alhaji Abdullahi Aliyu-Yar’adua, the Director of media at the office of the Secretary to the state government.

According to him, the government under the Acting Governor, Malam Faruq Jobe has also banned unusual gatherings and all types of protest across the State.

He explained further that the decision followed an emergency State Security Council meeting convened on the report of breakdown of law and order in some parts of the State as a result of the nationwide protest.

“The acting governor had earlier received a group of Civil Society Organizations who were on a peaceful demonstration at the Government House and pledged to deliver their messages to the appropriate authority.

“However, later government received reports that some miscreants had hijacked the protest and unleashed their ulterior motives of shop breaking, looting and vandalisation of public and private properties.

“Therefore, the government found it necessary to impose these measures to safeguard people’s lives and properties in the State,” he said.

According to him, people are therefore warned to remain calm and law abiding as the security agencies had been directed to arrest any individual or group of persons on violating the orders.

He said that the acting governor has appealed to the people in the state to continue with their legitimate activities within the free movement period.

Similarly, the Police in the state, said it has began enforcement of the curfew across the state.

The Spokesman of the command, ASP Abubakar Sadiq-Aliyu in a statement said:”we wish to dismiss the misinformation that police personnel shot live ammo at protesters, resulting in loss of lives.

“We assure the members of the public that our officers exercised the maximum level of restraint and professionalism in handling the violent protesters

“There is no record of any fatalities resulting from police actions as of the time of these reports,” according to Sadiq-Aliyu. (NAN)