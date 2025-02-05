PSC Appoints New Commissioners For Taraba Anambra State Command

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Police Service Commission PSC has approved the appointment of Commissioners of Police for Taraba and Anambra State Commands.

To this end, it gave approval to the appointment of Chukwudi Chris Ariekpere from Abia State as the new Commissioner of Police for Taraba State.

He takes over from CP Peter Oparah while Livingstein Ikioye Orutugu from Bayelsa State takes over the Anambra State Command from Obong Nnache Itam.

The Commission Chairman, Deputy Inspector General of Police DIG Hashimu Argungu (rtd), said the new Commissioners should quickly settle down to their new duty posts and ensure there is no gap that may necessitate a breakdown of law and order.

He further charged the new CPs to be dedicated and committed to duty and to assist in ensuring that Nigeria is freed of the menace of bandits and deviants.

According to the PSC Boss, the Commission will continue to monitor their conduct and assist in ensuring they succeed in their new duty posts.

A statement made available to newsmen Wednesday by the Commission’s Spokesman, Ikechukwu Ani announcing the new development, added that “the decision has been conveyed to the Inspector General of Police for immediate implementation